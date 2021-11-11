CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Chicopee Police Department is mourning the sudden passing of Detective Michael J. Dion.
Detective Dion suffered from a heart attack while on duty at a road traffic assignment Monday. According to Police, Detective Dion remained on life support until Wednesday. Detective Dion's family honored his life of service by donating his organs.
According to Police, Detective Dion was the longest-serving member of the department and was in his 39th year. Dion received Badge 1, which is given to the Senior Patrolman on Dec. 30, 2020.
Detective Dion loved being a Chicopee police Officer and was proud to serve the people of the city.
According to Police, Detective Dion leaves his mother, father, daughter, girlfriend, two sisters, a niece and nephew, friends and his Police family.
As a tribute to Dion, Gov. Baker has acknowledged the request by Mayor Vieau and has ordered that the flags of the United States of America, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the city of Chicopee in the jurisdiction of the city of Chicopee to be lowered to half-staff beginning at sunrise on Nov. 12, 2021 until further notice.
Donations to the Dion family can be dropped off at the Chicopee Police Department or any polish National Credit Union. “In kind” donations can be coordinated by contacting hcote@chicopeepolice.com
Services will be announced when finalized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.