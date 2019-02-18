CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There's a warning from police tonight after several Facebook posts, alleging possible kidnapping and human trafficking, have been shared hundreds of times in the past couple weeks.
The Chicopee Police Department has dealt with a number of situations like this in the past week. The most recent was over the weekend.
A woman made a post on Facebook about a man at Walmart trying to take her kids.
It has been shared more than a thousand times, but police said that her post does not match what she told them or their investigation found.
Chicopee Police were called to Walmart on Memorial Drive on Saturday after reports of a suspicious man going up to people and talking to them about God and his church.
"I totally understand. If you have your kids ask somebody comes up and starts talking to you about things you're not familiar with, or might be a concern to you, or can be something that sparks an alarm," said Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk.
Wilk told Western Mass News that the department fully investigated the situation.
"Our officers spoke to him, they checked into him. Our officers spoke to the woman that called, offered to escort her out of the store. She refused and the person was sent on his way," Wilk added.
However, later Saturday night, a post was made on Facebook. It said that the man tried to take the woman's daughters at the store. It has been shared hundreds of times.
"She's a mom, she has kids. It concerned her and I totally understand that. I would just caution what you put up there because people are reading it, they're sharing it. Again, I received several several messages and it can cause a chaos. We had an incident last week about a student at a school...same thing. He said that somebody tried to grab him. Before we could fully investigate it, the mom was on Facebook telling people hold on to your children, be thankful because her son was almost kidnapped. Turned out, he made everything up. So when you do that to social media, it does cause chaos. It does cause some panic," Wilk explained.
We reached out to the woman who made the post about the incident, but she was too shaken up to go on camera.
Wilk said that they will always respond to and investigate any calls someone has about a suspicious person or vehicle, possible kidnapping, and if anything turns out to be a valid threat or problem, they will immediately share the information on their department Facebook page.
