CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities were able to capture an alleged breaking and entering suspect in Chicopee thanks to some snowy footprints.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that police responded an alarm call on Granby Road around 2:30 a.m. Monday.
When officers arrived, they saw fresh footprints in the newly-fallen snow that led to the back entrance where they found fresh pry marks.
Investigators were then able to follow the same footprints away from the store and as they did, they spoke with someone who said that he was just speaking with a male party, but when he saw flashlights approaching, that person took off.
Police continued to follow the footprints, which led to a vacant Montgomery Street home that also appeared to have fresh pry marks and was broken into.
Footprints were again seen leaving that property and as police followed those, they came into contact with a male party on Montgomery Street.
"During their interaction with this party, wire cutters, black gloves, a flashlight and face mask were found on him. They handcuffed the party, and returned to the vacant house. Inside, they located a wallet, and identification cards belonging to the detained party," Wilk explained.
Investigators then arrested that man, 24-year-old Dominic Giordano of Holyoke, on charges of breaking and entering in the nighttime to commit a felony, breaking and entering for a misdemeanor, and possession of burglarious tools.
Giordano was booked at Chicopee Police headquarters and is being held on $540 bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.