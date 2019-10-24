CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man is facing charges after an alleged road rage incident in Chicopee.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that police received a call around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday from a driver who reported being followed by an erratic driver.
Officers met with the reporting party, who had pulled into the back parking lot of Chicopee Police headquarters, and another spoke to the other driver, identified as 27-year-old Leodan Roblero of Springfield.
Investigators learned that the victim had left the Springfield Plaza parking lot and might have cut off Roblero's vehicle.
"The suspect continued to follow the victim, driving close to his bumper, causing concern to the victim," Wilk explained.
Police spoke with Roblero and found 10 to 12 cans of cold beer, some partially drained, inside the car.
Roblero was asked to show his license and provided a Consular ID from Mexico.
Officers saw that Roblero allegedly had slurred speech and red, bloodshot eyes.
Wilk said that when asked about what happened, Roblero reportedly said that he thought he was following a friend and that he pulled into his friend's parking lot on Chicopee Street.
Police arrested Roblero on charges including unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating under the influence of liquor, possession of an open container in a motor vehicle, and reckless operation of a motor vehicle. He was later released on $1,040 bail.
