CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Five people are under arrest following a search Monday in Chicopee.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that Monday morning, a search warrant was executed at a Yvonne Street residence following an investigation by their department.
Upon entering, police encountered and immediately detained seven people.
During the search, investigators reportedly seized digital scales, sandwich bags, a white powder believed to be cocaine, heroin, over $1,400 in cash, and a cutting agent for dealing drugs.
Five people were placed under arrest as a result of the search, including:
- Tiffany Robinson, 36, of Chicopee
- Possession with intent to distribute Class B substance
- Possession of a Class A drug
- Nancy Barree, 59, of Chicopee
- Possession of a Class A drug
- Possession of a Class B drug
- Frank Marshall, 45, of Chicopee
- Warrant for possession of a Class B substance
- Amanda Wheeler, 31, of Chicopee
- Warrant
- Possession of a Class A substance (subsequent offense)
- Possession of a Class B substance (subsequent offense)
- Kchawn Wright, 33, of Chicopee
- Possession with intent to distribute Class B substance (subsequent offense)
All five suspects were booked at Chicopee Police headquarters before being transported to Chicopee District Court for arraignment.
