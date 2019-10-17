CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Holyoke man is under arrest after allegedly stealing a second car in less than a week.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that Holyoke Police contacted their department just before 8 a.m. Thursday about a chase involving a stolen vehicle and that the suspect was driving into Chicopee on Grattan Street.
Officers began looking for the vehicle, when it was learned that the vehicle was parked at a Grattan Street gas station and the suspect fled on foot.
A short time later, police located the suspect - identified as 22-year-old Jamie Mercado of Holyoke - wearing the same clothing witnesses described walking near Leary Avenue.
Officers arrested Mercado on charges of receiving stolen property over $1,200.
Wilk added that on Saturday, Mercado was part of a work-release crew outside Chicopee Police headquarters when he allegedly stole an officer's personal car from the lot after his work was done and then drove into Holyoke. He was arrested and charged by Mass. State Police after being located on Northampton Street in Holyoke.
Mercado was booked at Chicopee Police and then transported back to Holyoke Police on charges of failure to stop for a police officer, larceny of a motor vehicle, and other motor vehicle charges.
