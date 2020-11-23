CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Chicopee Police made three arrests following a drug bust.
On Friday, narcotics detectives executed a search warrant at a house on Marshall Avenue.
Police said they found more than 350 grams of cocaine, a firearm, and more than $2,800 in cash.
They arrested three people.
Alex Perez, 31, is facing several charges including possession of a Class B drug and possession of a firearm without a license.
Feliz Perez, 71, and Rosa Cruz, 65, are charged with trafficking cocaine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.