CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A search of a Chicopee residence has resulted in two arrests and guns and drugs seized.
Chicopee Police said that on Tuesday, local and state investigators went to the home of Shan Diaz-Bradley, 19, execute a arrest warrant for a probation violation.
Diaz-Bradley was reportedly had a GPS bracelet and was on probation for firearm related charges.
While at the residence, officers then began an investigation into illegal firearms. They applied for and were granted a search warrant.
During the search, investigators recovered narcotics and two hand guns.
Diaz-Bradley was arrested, along with Raekwon Clark, 25, who was also in the residence.
Both are facing several weapon and drug-related charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.