Chicopee Police arrest woman in connection to series of purse thefts.

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A homeless woman is in custody after police say she stole several purses over an extended period of time.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk says that officers located 27-year-old Allison Burlingham at the McDonald's on Burnett Road this past Wednesday and placed her under arrest.
Burlingham is accused of stealing a total five purses from various individuals in Chicopee.
She was charged with four counts of larceny and one count of larceny from a person over the age of sixty-five.
It was later determined that a different agency had two warrants out for Burlingham's arrest.
She was arraigned in district court earlier this week.
