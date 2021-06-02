CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Chicopee police say they are looking for a missing teenager who may possibly be headed to Connecticut.
This is Lea Chaffe. Take a close look at her photo.
She's 15-years-old and police report she's a "missing runaway."
"Lea was last seen in Chicopee and possibly heading to Manchester, CT with her boyfriend," police note.
If you know of her whereabouts or have any information that could help police, please contact the Chicopee Police Detective Bureau at 413-594-1740.
