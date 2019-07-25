Chicopee Police asking for public's help in identifying alleged auto parts thief.

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Chicopee Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who allegedly stole several items from a local auto parts store.
According to Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk, between 1:00 and 8:00 a.m. on the morning of July 8, the individual that's pictured broke in to the M.A.R. Auto Service store on Prospect Street and allegedly stole several items.
Wilk adds that the suspect in question allegedly walked away with cash, a camera, and other miscellaneous items.
If you recognize the pictured individual, you are asked to contact the Chicopee Police Department Detectives Unit at 413-594-1740 and reference case 3135.
