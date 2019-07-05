Chicopee Police asking for public's help in identifying alleged cigarette thief.

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Chicopee Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect that's accused of stealing from the Family Dollar on Meadow Street.
Officer Michael Wilk of the Chicopee Police Department says the pictured individual allegedly stole numerous packs of Newport Cigarettes.
Wilk adds that the suspect was possibly driving a gold Chrysler 300 with black rims.
If you recognize the pictured suspect, you are asked to contact the Chicopee Police Department's Detectives Unit at 413-594-1744 and reference case 2942.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.