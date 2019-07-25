Chicopee Police asking for public's help in identifying armed robbery suspect.

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Chicopee are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect who allegedly attempted to rob at least two gas station clerks.
According to Officer Michael Wilk of the Chicopee Police Department, at 6:10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23, an unidentified male party waited on the side of the Sunoco Gas Station at 500 Montgomery Street until all of the customers left before proceeding to go inside.
The pictured individual allegedly pointed a knife in a threatening manner at at least two employees and attempted to rob them.
Officer Wilk adds that, thankfully, the suspect in question did not get away with any merchandise.
If you recognize the pictured individual, you are asked to contact the Chicopee Police Department's Detective Unit at 413-594-1740 and reference case 3353.
