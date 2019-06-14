Chicopee Police asking for public's help in identifying refrigerator equipment thief.

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Chicopee Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the pictured individual, who is accused of stealing several hundred dollars worth of refrigerator equipment.
Officer Michael Wilk of the Chicopee Police Department tells us that the person in question allegedly attempted to break into several vehicles in a driveway on Polaski Avenue.
The individual in question managed to locate an unlocked truck, and stole over $700 worth of refrigerator equipment that was located inside.
Wilk adds that the pictured suspect did not act alone.
Footage obtained by Chicopee Police was only able to capture one of the individuals involved.
If you recognize him, you are asked to contact the Chicopee Police Department's Detectives Unit at 413-594-1740 and reference case number 2508.
