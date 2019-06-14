Chicopee Police asking for public's help in identifying shoplifter.

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Chicopee Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying an individual accused of stealing from the Family Dollar.
Chicopee Police officer Michael Wilk tells us that the pictured individual has allegedly stolen several items multiple times at the Family Dollar on Exchange Street.
He is accused of stealing several odor control items in bulks, such as air fresheners.
The individual is described as being approximately 5'7" with dark eyebrows and a grey goatee.
If you recognize him, you are urged to contact the Chicopee Police Department Detectives Unit at 413-594-1740 and reference case number 2690.
