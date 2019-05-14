Chicopee Police asking for the public's help in locating missing elderly man.

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Chicopee are asking for the public's help in locating a missing elderly man.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk tells us they are looking for 72-year-old Alan Perry.
Perry, who lives in the Fairview section of town, was last seen leaving his home at 9:00 Tuesday morning.
He is driving a grey, Ford F-150 truck with Massachusetts plates 1ZDZ30.
Perry is described as a 5'11" male with grey hair and brown eyes, and weighing approximately 240 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a denim jacket and jeans.
It is unlikely that he has returned home and his family is concerned for his safety and well being.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Chicopee Police Department at 413-594-1700.
If you do happen to come across either Alan Perry or his vehicle, you are encouraged to dial 911 to report it.
