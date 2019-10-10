Chicopee Police charge two in connection to alleged assault, fourth suspect sought.

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities have made two additional arrests in connection to an alleged assault that took place almost two weeks ago at the Munich House.
According to Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk, on Saturday, September 28, 22-year-old Chicopee resident Vashon Williams accused an elderly man of taking his cell phone.
A confrontation ensued between Williams and the elderly man.
Shortly after, Williams and two other individuals, later identified as 23-year-old Chicopee resident Damian Camilo and 21-year-old Springfield resident Leonela Ortiz, began assaulting the elderly man, as well as the other elderly man he was with.
Upon further investigation, it was determined that the elderly victim did not take Williams' phone.
Earlier this week, Chicopee Police have filed criminal complaints against both Camilo and Ortiz.
Both suspects were charged with assault and battery on a party 60 years old and over.
Wilk says that they are now asking for the public's help as they continue to search for another individual that is believed to have been involved with the alleged theft.
If you recognize the pictured individual, you are asked to contact the Chicopee Police Department's Detective Unit at 413-594-1740.
This incident remains under investigation by the Chicopee Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.