CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two people are facing charges following a traffic stop in Chicopee.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that officers responded to an unarmed robbery on Rose Street on Wednesday and when they arrived, they learned that a woman was followed from a gas station and once she was parked and got out of the vehicle, an unknown man ran up, opened the back door, stole her purse, and fled.
Police searched the area, but the suspect wasn't found.
Wilk added that a similar crime then occurred on Thursday. He explained that the male suspect went up to a victim's car on Mitchell Drive, knocked on the window, and when it was rolled down, the purse was stolen.
Both victims told police that the suspect was reportedly seen fleeing in an SUV.
Investigators learned that a vehicle matching the description given was seen parked on East Main Street and when the second call came in, they responded to the area, parked, and waited to see if the suspect's vehicle appeared.
"A short time later, they observed the SUV, matching the suspects, drive by. They initiated a motor vehicle stop. As officers spoke to the passenger, they observed, directly at the passenger door, a small baggie of white powder, believed to be cocaine," Wilk said, adding that as the passenger got out of the car, he allegedly pretended to 'trip' as he tried to kick the cocaine out of view.
Two arrests were then made, based on information police had received and the traffic stop.
Alexandria Genereux, 25, and William Remillard, 26, both of Chicopee are both facing charges of unarmed robbery on a person over 60 and possession of a Class B drug (cocaine.)
Genereux is also charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, as well as an outstanding warrant.
Both were held on $540 bail pending their arraignments Friday in Chicopee District Court.
