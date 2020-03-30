CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Chicopee's police chief is recovering from heart surgery that took place earlier this month.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that Chief William Jebb went to Baystate Wing Hospital on Thursday, March 12 after feeling discomfort in his chest and shortness of breath.
Following some tests, Jebb was taken to Baystate Medical Center on Saturday, March 14 and underwent bypass surgery, as well surgery to replace his aortic valve and remove an aortic aneurysm.
The chief was discharged on Wednesday, March 18 and is feeling better and recovering at home.
Wilk explained that because of the current coronavirus pandemic, Jebb needs to remain at home until he is healed and cannot have visitors. The chief does continue to monitor the department's operations and the coronavirus situation in the city.
"Chief Jebb looks forward to returning to his job, and leading his department and continue to provide the best public safety the citizens have come to expect," Wilk explained.
In the interim, Chicopee Deputy Police Chief Lonny Dakin is in charge of the day-to-day operations of the police department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.