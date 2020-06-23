CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Police Chief William Jebb said during Tuesday’s City Council budget hearing that it’s time for the Chicopee Police Department to leave Civil Service, according to a statement from Councilor Joel McAuliffe.
“Civil service unfortunately, in my opinion, has outlived its life expectancy for the City of Chicopee,” Jebb said, according to the statement. “It’s a major detriment to the hiring and disciplinary action against officers that are currently there.”
The comments were made in response to questions from McAuliffe who authored legislation recently to revive the city’s dormant civilian Police Commission.
“The comments by the Chief are significant, and I hope it will pave the way to the City Council passing the legislation that I am planning to file for our next meeting -- to withdraw the Police Department from Civil Service,” McAuliffe said, according to the statement. “We can no longer allow a flawed agency to dictate the hiring and discipline for our officers. It is time to remove the Police Department from Civil Service.”
Civil Service is an independent commission responsible for hiring and discipline of certain public employees, according to the statement.
When it comes to disciplinary measures, officers can appeal punishment to the Civil Service Commission, which the statement said has a track record for “striking down discipline” issued by mayors and police chiefs.
According to the statement, Jebb referenced one of the department's disputes with Civil Service, saying “We recently had an officer return that had been disciplined three times, demoted twice, and fired once, and Civil Service returned him to our department.”
The statement said removing the Police Department from Civil Service is something that is supported by Black Lives Matter organizers in the city, who have listed it as one of their demands.
