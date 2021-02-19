CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Chicopee Police Department will have a new police chief starting next month.
On Friday morning, the department announced the retirement of Chief William Jebb.
According to retired public information officer Michael Wilk, Chief Jebb will be taking medical leave from the department, pending his retirement on March 26th, 2021.
Chief Jebb will be retiring to spend more time with his family and continue his medical recovery.
Deputy Chief Lonny Dakin will assume command of the department as a result.
During his career, which spans 34 years, Chief Jebb served with the Drug Enforcement Agency Task Force as well as the Chicopee Police Department's Narcotics Bureau.
He also served as the Commanding Officer of the Detective Bureau as well as the Patrol Division.
In addition, Jebb was Commander of the Special Response Team, served as an Internal Affairs Officer and was Liaison to Westover Air Base and Westover Job Corps.
Chief Jebb was appointed a police patrol officer back in October of 1987 and is a veteran of the United States Air Force.
He has climbed the ranks over the decades being promoted to Sergeant in 1994, Lieutenant in 1996, Captain in 2003, Deputy Chief in 2009 and permanent police Chief in 2014.
During his tenure as Chief, he was responsible for numerous improvements within the department.
Those achievements include but are not limited to, the renovation and upgrade of the main headquarters, the establishment of a comprehensive Field Training Officer program and advanced training on Autism Awareness, Crisis Intervention, Peer Support and Fair and Impartial Policing.
According to Wilk, Chief Jebb wishes to thank all of the men and women of his department for their dedication and support including city officials who backed him during his time as Police Chief.
Chief Jebb says it has been his honor and privilege to serve the Chicopee community.
Chicopee Mayor John Vieau responded to the news in a statement saying, "While I understand the Chief's reasons, I accepted his decision with a very heavy heart."
"I have had the privilege to be with Chief in so many situations: at rolls calls, in City Council meetings, and in meetings addressing public safety in the City of Chicopee," added Vieau. "His strength and integrity have inspired me and made our city better. They City of Chicopee wishes Chief William Jebb all the best in his retirement and we thank you for making our community safer."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.