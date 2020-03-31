CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Residents in one section of Chicopee are being advised that they may receive a knock at the door from Columbia Gas.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that Columbia Gas crews are in the Willimansett section of the city following reports of decreased natural gas pressure.
Those workers, who will have identification, will be knocking on door and need access to gas meters.
"There is NO DANGER with this event, but the home visits are necessary," Wilk explained, adding that if anyone has questions to Columbia Gas or Chicopee Police dispatch.
