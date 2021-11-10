CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are conducting a shooting investigation in Chicopee.
Chicopee Police Det. Danusia Liszka said that officers were called to the area of Mercedes Street around 8 a.m. Wednesday.
No injuries have been reported.
Members of the Chicopee Police detective bureau continue to investigate the incident.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
