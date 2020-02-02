CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police continue to search for two shoplifters that were last seen walking out of Flanagans Package Store on Springfield Street in Chicopee.
The two suspects, both females stole 2 bottles of Hennessy alcohol before fleeing the store around 9 p.m. on January 14.
Chicopee Police Department's spokesperson Michael Wilk is asking if anyone recognizes them or knows of there whereabouts, to contact their detective unit at 413-594-1740, ext. 228.
