CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Chicopee Police Department held their annual Cop on Top event Saturday at the Wal-Mart located on Memorial Drive.
This the fifth year that the Police Department has held the event, which benefits the Special Olympics athletes in the state.
The officers were on top of the Wal-Mart all morning and afternoon to raise money.
They were accepting donations and getting folks in on some raffles.
Officer Michael Wilk tells us it's an honor to help out such a great cause.
"This is huge for us," Officer Wilk tells us. "We love partnering with the Special Olympics. They appreciate it so much, and it brings a lot of happiness to us as well."
Several other local police departments also participated in the event.
