CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Chicopee Police report that their phone lines are malfunctioning.
Officer Michael Wilk told Western Mass News that 911 is NOT impacted.
Wilk noted that when calls are coming into the police department, they are only hearing every other word or so and it's also impacting messages that are recorded.
Officials said that a work order has been placed to fix the issue.
Meanwhile, anyone with an emergency is still urged to call 911.
