Chicopee Police experiencing telephone issues.

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - If you're a Chicopee resident and need to contact the police department, you may not be able to reach an officer.
Officer Michael Wilk of the Chicopee Police Department tells us that they are experiencing technical difficulties with their phone lines.
If you are experiencing an emergency, residents are encouraged to dial 911.
Those experiencing an emergency will be transferred to Mass State Police.
Residents are asked to only dial if it's a true emergency.
Wilk adds that technicians are looking into the issue.
It is unclear when the Chicopee Police Department's phone lines will be up and operational again.
