CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The business lines for the Chicopee Police and Fire Departments are back up and running following an earlier outage.
Those lines went down for several hours Thursday for an unspecified reason.
911 and 911 TEXT service were not impacted by the outage.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk noted the lines were restored just before 10 a.m. and those with non-emergency inquiries can resume calling (413) 594-1700.
