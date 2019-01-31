Chicopee Police, Fire business lines down due to unspecified issue.

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The business lines for the Chicopee Police and Fire Departments are currently down for an unspecified reason.
Officer Michael Wilk of the Chicopee Police Department tells us any residents with any questions are asked to call 911 until the problem is rectified.
Residents also have the option of texting 911 for assistance.
