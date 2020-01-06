CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Chicopee Police Department is increasing its presence throughout the city.
The C-3 unit stands for counter, criminal, continuum and is brand new for the Chicopee Police Department.
They're hoping this new substation and extra presence in the downtown area will decrease crime and increase their relationship with businesses and community members.
After a spike in crime in the Chicopee center, Chicopee Police are increasing their presence with a new substation on Center Street.
"We'll report there and leave there at the end of the day. We are permanently assigned to the Chicopee center area," said Chicopee Police Sgt. Thomas Gazda.
Gazda and two other officers will work out of the substation full-time, in addition to multiple volunteers, who can help community members with any questions or concerns.
"We'll be embedded in the community to promote a safe and secure environment for the residents of the city of Chicopee, to promote and foster relationships with all the residents, speak to the business owners, find out their primary concerns, which are our most important issue down there, and try to get to the underlying issues to some of the problems in the Chicopee center," Gazda explained.
Gazda told Western Mass News the new C-3 unit is being trained by troopers from Mass. State Police and they have also spoken with members of Springfield's C-3 unit.
"It's brand new to our department. We're being trained up by a trooper at Mass. State Police. He's teaching us the principles, fundamental blocks of C-3 policing, and we'll institute them in the center," Gazda added.
Business owners said having more police downtown is a positive for them, their customers, and entire community.
"I think it's a great additional to our downtown area. We've been here for two years. We've developed a nice relationship with Chicopee Police, having coffee hours. It's nice that it's visible to the community and that the community and our customers. If they have any concerns or questions, they can just walk right in there and, hopefully, get the help they need," said Victor Narvaez, owner of Goodworks Coffee House.
The substation is set to open Monday, January 13.
