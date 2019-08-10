CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Chicopee Police Department has been able to locate missing teen, Angelica Romero.
They were able to locate Romero on Sunday afternoon.
"She ran from home on July 27th. She has had sporadic contact with her family and refuses to go home," Chicopee Police Department PIO Michael Wilk explained.
Officer Wilk wants to thank the public for all the help and for spreading the information of her disappearance.
