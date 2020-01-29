CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A recent string of crimes in Chicopee is forcing officers to take action in a positive way.
It's been nearly two weeks since the Chicopee Police Department implemented the C-3 unit, which stands for Counter, Criminal, Continuum. This came after an increase in crime reports.
In those two weeks, three extra officers were placed in downtown in the city, keeping watch of the area while building stronger relationships with business and community members.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk told Western Mass News that the feedback the department is getting is a step in the right direction.
"We've seen a lot of positive progress. Our C-3 policing units are out in the center. They're responding to calls, they're working with the community. The other day, I received several messages about our C-3 officers. They were changing wiper blades on an elderly woman's car," Wilk noted.
A meeting held on Wednesday - between local residents, business owners, and police - getting feedback on the past couple of weeks and any lingering concerns.
Melaney Houle, owner of Lotus and Compass in Chicopee center, told us she is grateful for the initiative and hopes this meeting will result in even more progress still needed.
"I think that it's an area that needs attention. I think there's a lot of community issues that are at play here, you've got homelessness, you've got drug and substance use. There's a lot of other pieces to the puzzle," Houle said.
One business owner, who has been living in the city for years, said he wants to see even more attention put towards one particular issue.
"My focus is helping the homeless," said business owner and Chicopee resident Rich Jones.
Jones said with more resources available, a change is near.
"I think that'll help everything, that's gonna help the drug activity, because most of those needles were sold in front of my house. I've called the police so many times, so many times," Jones explained.
Taking in all the feedback from the meeting, Chicopee Police Chief William Jebb said, being a lifelong resident, he's passionate about seeing change.
"I'm invested and I wanted to change the center. I want to bring positive change back the center in hope that, some day, the business people will return," Jebb said.
Moving forward, Chicopee Police will host meetings every Wednesday morning to make sure the lines of communication remain open with the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.