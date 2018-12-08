CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Christmas is just a few weeks away and communities in western Massachusetts are making it their missions to collect toys for families in need.
At the Chick-fil-A in Chicopee Saturday morning, Chicopee police officers collected toys for their 'Stuff the Cruiser' drive.
All of the toys donated were delivered to our studios as part of our ongoing Toys for Tots campaign.
The toys will soon be distributed to children across western Massachusetts.
"Well, as you can see, it's the holiday season and one of the things we like to do is reach out to our kids that are less fortunate here in the city, make sure they have a good Christmas," said Chicopee Police Officer Mark Hammon.
1,800 hundred individual families have applied for Toys for Tots this holiday season.
We checked in with Toys for Tots earlier this week and they are in need of all types of toys for all different age groups, especially toys for infants.
