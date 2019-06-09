CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We're following developing news out of Chicopee this morning as police investigate a homicide overnight on Exchange Street.
Officer Mike Wilk with the Chicopee Police Department says their dispatch received calls of shots fired in the area of 259 Exchange St.
At 12:40 a.m. police were on scene. We're told a victim was found by officers.
Wilk confirming with Western Mass News Sunday morning the the victim was a man and he was dead on scene.
"This was not a random act of violence. We're comfortable that the suspect and victim we're familiar with each other," Wilk reports.
He confirms there is no threat to the public at this time.
Police were on Exchange St. for hours until shortly after 7 a.m. working on this homicide investigation.
When Western Mass News arrived on scene overnight we could see the Chicopee Police Department and State Police investigating. The area was blocked off.
No arrests have been reported by police yet.
Police are asking anyone who may have information or who saw the incident, to contact their detectives at 413-594-1740.
The Hampden District Attorney's Office and the Chicopee Police Department continue to investigate this deadly shooting.
Stay with Western Mass News online and on-air starting at 9AM on ABC40 for the latest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.