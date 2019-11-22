CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are investigating an afternoon bank robbery in Chicopee.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that the incident occurred just before 2 p.m. at PeoplesBank at 1936 Memorial Drive.
The suspect - who was last seen wearing a black jacket, scarf, and a gary hooded sweatshirt - reportedly fled toward Britton Street.
Wilk noted that Fairview Elementary is secure and students and staff are safe inside with a school resource officer.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Chicopee Police at (413)594-1700.
