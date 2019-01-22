CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are looking for your help in identifying the suspect in a church break-in.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that the Fathers House Church on Chicopee Street was broken into on Sunday, January 13.
"While inside, the suspect did quite a bit of damage to the interior of the building," Wilk explained.
Investigators have released surveillance video of the suspect in hopes that someone may help identify the individual.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Chicopee Police detective bureau at (413) 594-1740 and reference case number 203.
