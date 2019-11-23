CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are still searching for the individual that struck a parked car on Center Street early Saturday morning.
According to Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk, a truck struck a parked car on the 100 block of Center Street around 3:00 a.m.
The impact from the truck forced the parked vehicle into a business located at 178 Center Street.
Wilk says that the driver of the truck then fled the scene on foot.
Members of the Chicopee Fire Department also responded to the scene.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
