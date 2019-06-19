Chicopee police say the passenger involved in Tuesday nights single car accident on Center Street has died.
The driver of the vehicle was treated and released from the hospital.
On Tuesday night around 11:30, Chicopee police officers responded to a single car crash in front of 701 Center Street.
Upon arrival officers located a vehicle that had crashed into a utility pole.
The officers found two people inside of the vehicle who were injured, both were transported to the hospital with serious, life threatening injuries.
The Chicopee Police Crash Reconstruction team was called to assist.
On Wednesday morning, Chicopee Electric Light will be replacing the pole and reattaching wires.
Chicopee police department tells Western Mass News they expect this replacement to go past 8 a.m. and ask all drivers to avoid the area of Center Street.
Officers will be on scene to assist with traffic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.