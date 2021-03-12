CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A portion of Springfield Street in Chicopee was temporarily closed for a police investigation Friday morning.
According to Chicopee Police, Springfield Street was closed from Walton Street and Atwater Street.
Drivers were asked to avoid the area which was blocked off by police tape.
No word on the nature of the investigation but our Western Mass News crew spotted evidence markers and detectives taking photos of something on the tree belt.
Springfield Street reopened just before 7:30 a.m.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with Western Mass News on-air and online for the latest developments.
