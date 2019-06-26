CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is in custody after an officer-involved shooting this morning in Chicopee.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that police were called to a reported disturbance on Plante Circle around 5:30 a.m. Wedneday.
One of the responding officers went to Stonina Drive to assist.
Wilk noted that while that officer was outside of his cruiser investigating, a suspect vehicle turned from Plante Circle onto Stonina Drive and towards the officer.
The officer tried to get out of the way and take cover and the driver then allegedly accelerated towards the officer.
"Our officer, in fear of his life, and the lives and safety of others, discharged his firearm attempting to stop the vehicle," Wilk explained.
The driver of the car then swerved and crashed into a parked car.
The suspect, a 16 year old juvenile, was taken into custody.
Wilk said that the officer was not hurt and the operator was not struck or injured.
Stonina Drive remains closed as police remain on-scene.
The incident remains under investigation.
