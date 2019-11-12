CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Chicopee Police are investigating a report of shots fired on Bemis Street.
Officers were on the scene for about an hour, but the street is now back open and the crime tape is gone.
When Western Mass News first arrived, there were a number of marked and unmarked cruisers.
Police said they first responded around 4:30 p.m. when they received multiple 911 calls about shots fired.
We're told no one was injured, but two cars were struck by bullets.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk told Western Mass News that no arrest has been made at this time.
Police asking anyone who saw or heard something to contact them.
