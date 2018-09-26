There are troubling reports out of Chicopee of a man enticing children with candy and offering them a ride.
Chicopee police now urging parents to be vigilant.
There were two incidents that happened just about a week apart.
Now, parents are understandably uneasy after the reports surfaced.
"I am glad that the police are looking into this. Things like that shouldn’t happen period," said Madge Maspo of Chicopee.
Families are on edge after reports of a suspicious man, seemingly luring children.
"It’s very unsettling. I know there are child pedophiles, sex predators in the area," Maspo noted.
Investigators said that an older white man is a person of interest.
Police reports detail that he was driving a red pickup truck, offering candy and a ride in his truck to children.
"One incident, he pulled up to a young girl and offered her some candy. Another incident, he was parked in front of a kids house who walked home from school. When that kid went inside, he got out of the car, looked around the apartment building and took some pictures," said Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk.
Officers told Western Mass News that they don’t know if it was the same man in both incidents, but the common denominator is the red pickup truck.
The incidents happened in the Willimansett section of the city, as well as nearby Chicopee Center.
However, police said this is a good time for all parents to remind children of stranger danger.
"Tell someone right away, tell a grown up, so they can call us and we can check on it. If the person becomes belligerent or more forceful scream, yell, holler, do whatever you have to do to get away," Wilk added.
School resource officers are reinforcing the message to students and making a point to be in the area when school dismisses.
"If you see something, say something," Wilk noted.
The man is not facing any charges, but police would like to speak with him.
