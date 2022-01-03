Chicopee Police generic

(Western Mass News photo)

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -– Chicopee police are investigating a shooting happening on East Street late Monday night.

When our Western Mass News crews arrived around 11:30 p.m. police had the area taped off and were redirecting traffic.

East Street was temporarily closed overnight but reopened early Tuesday morning.

No words on any injuries or suspects.

East street has been blocked off as multiple crews arrived on scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

Stick with Western Mass News for the latest updates on-air and online.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.