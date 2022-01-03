CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -– Chicopee police are investigating a shooting happening on East Street late Monday night.
When our Western Mass News crews arrived around 11:30 p.m. police had the area taped off and were redirecting traffic.
East Street was temporarily closed overnight but reopened early Tuesday morning.
No words on any injuries or suspects.
An investigation is ongoing.
An investigation is ongoing.
