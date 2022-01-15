CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Chicopee Police are currently on the scene of a shooting that resulted in a homicide on Arcade Street, a shift supervisor confirmed to Western Mass News.
The incident is currently under investigation. Police tell Western Mass News there is no threat to the public. Western Mass News has reached out to the Hamden District Attorney's Office for further information.
