CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating a shots fired call in Chicopee.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilks said that officers responded to Meetinghouse Road around 7 p.m. on Sunday.
Police arrived on-scene, spoke to the caller, and didn't find any victims.
However, it was found that two vehicles had been hit by gunfire.
Anyone with information, or if anyone saw anything, you are asked call Chicopee Police at (413) 594-1740 and refer to case #1637.
