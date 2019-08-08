CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police in Chicopee are investigating after gunfire rang out in a city neighborhood Wednesday night.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that police received a shots fired call on Telegraph Avenue just after 10 p.m. Wednesday.
Officers went to the area and found evidence of a shooting, but no victim.
A short time later, someone called police and reported that they were involved in the incident as the victim.
Investigators met with that person and found that nobody had been hit by gunfire, but a vehicle was struck by bullets.
"We want to assure people this was not a random act," Wilk added.
Anyone with information is asked to call Chicopee Police at (413) 594-1740.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.