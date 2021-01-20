CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are on scene now after reports of shots fired in the area of Grattan Street and Leary Avenue.
The Chicopee Police Department told Western Mass News there are no victims at this time. The investigation is underway by the Chicopee Police Department Detective Bureau.
Police ask if anyone knows of any further information regarding the incident contact the Chicopee Police Detective Bureau at (413) 594-1740.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.