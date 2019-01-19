Chicopee Police investigating stabbing on School Street.

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An investigation is underway after a stabbing occurred Saturday evening on School Street.
According to Officer Michael Wilk of the Chicopee Police Department, police were called to a report of an assault at 19 School Street just before 8:00 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers located a victim that had been stabbed in the stomach.
The victim, who has not been identified yet, was conscious and alert when officials found him, and officers treated the victim until medical personnel arrived on scene.
Officials have not stated whether or not the victim's wound was life threatening.
There is no threat to the public, and this incident remains under investigation by the Chicopee Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.