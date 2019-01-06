Chicopee Police investigating stabbing on Springfield Street.

 Andrew Masse

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Chicopee Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred early this afternoon on Springfield Street.

Officer Michael Wilk of the Chicopee Police Department tells us that one man was stabbed, and sustained non-life threatening injuries.

We are told this incident occurred around 2:00 p.m.

Detectives and officers from the Chicopee Police Department remain on scene investigating.

Details remain limited at this time, and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.

