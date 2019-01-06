Chicopee Police investigating stabbing on Springfield Street.

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Chicopee Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred early this afternoon on Springfield Street.
Officer Michael Wilk of the Chicopee Police Department tells us that one man was stabbed, and sustained non-life threatening injuries.
We are told this incident occurred around 2:00 p.m.
Detectives and officers from the Chicopee Police Department remain on scene investigating.
Details remain limited at this time, and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.