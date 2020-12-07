CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police say that a 42-year-old man who had been reported missing on Saturday has been located.
Jesus Negrin was located on Monday afternoon.
Negrin was reported missing after he was last seen Saturday traveling on a blue and black colored bicycle.
